REIVERS ROLL! Iowa Western football beats Hutchinson for third national championship in four seasons

CAYNON, Texas (KMTV) — The Iowa Western football team found itself down 10-0 in the first quarter of the NJCAA Division I national championship game Wednesday against Hutchinson.

That didn't faze the Reivers.

IWCC scored 28 unanswered points to win its third national title in four seasons 28-10.

Hutchinson was the defending national champion and had beaten Iowa Western in the regular season 30-27 in Kansas.

Reivers quarterback Malachi Marshall threw for 212 yards and three touchdows, while running back Daniel Swinney contributed 153 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Down 10-7 with about 7:30 left in the second quarter, Marshall found Tre Brown in the end zone for the 20-yard go-ahead touchdown.

This was Iowa Western's fifth straight trip to the national championship game.