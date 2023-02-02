Rhule, Husker assistants all about visiting Nebraska high schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Although the Nebraska football team only added five more high school scholarship signees in the 2nd signing period, Huskers head coach Matt Rhule & his assistants were all over the map.

The coaches visited around 100 high schools in the state of Nebraska.

But the new head Husker says that's the way it ought to be.

"Going to eight schools around the state of Nebraska is the bare minimum," said Rhule. "We're not doing something special, it's not like, oh look how hard they work, we're just doing our jobs. We're showing up and doing our jobs. Stopping at a high school and them having a cup of coffee with the special education students are giving away coffee and taking a picture with them. That's called being hardworking. The people of Nebraska work way harder than us. So, we're not going to celebrate ourselves for working hard. We're going to celebrate ourselves for having a purpose where were trying to help young people have better lives. That's really what's important."

Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game is set for April 22.