ROUND WON! #1 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Long Island in NCAA Tournament opener

Nebraska Volleyball
Hayden Rooney/AP
Nebraska's Andi Jackson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring during an NCAA college volleyball match against California, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Hayden Rooney)
Nebraska Volleyball
Posted

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team took care of business Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by sweeping Long Island, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17.

Andi Jackson & Rebekah Allick had a match-high ten kills for the Big Red.

The Huskers now move on to face Kansas State, which beat San Diego in five sets.

Saturday's 2nd round match will start at 7 PM on ESPN Plus.

NU came out of the gates strong taking set one, 25-11 while hitting a blistering .615.

The Big Red continued rolling in the 2nd winning 25-15.

