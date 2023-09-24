Second-half offense propels Nebraska football to win over Louisiana Tech

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — For the second week in a row, Heinrich Haarberg earned the starting quarterback spot for Nebraska football.

And for the second week in a row, the sophomore led the Huskers to victory.

Nebraska beat Louisiana Tech 28-14 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday in their last non-conference game of the regular season.

The Kearney native once again led Nebraska in rushing with 157 yards and a touchdown. He also went 8-for-17 for 107 yards and one touchdown in the air.

Senior running back Anthony Grant, who became the starter after injuries to Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson, was a close second in rushing with 135 yards and a touchdown.

Nebraska's offense got on the board first in the second quarter on a Billy Kemp IV 9-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 11:31 left in the half.

The Bulldogs responded a little more than five minutes later with a Jacob Fields 14-yard touchdown run to tie it.

Near the end of the half, Husker true freshman kicker Tristan Alvano missed a 41-yard field goal attempt that would have given Nebraska the lead heading into the break.

The Huskers scored on their first drive of the second half. Senior running back Anthony Grant punched it in from two yards out to put Nebraska up 14-7 with 9:57 left in the period.

Eight seconds into the fourth quarter, Haarberg connected with tight end Thomas Fidone II for a 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Huskers a 21-7 lead.

With a little more than 11 minutes left in the game, Haarberg gave Nebraska some more insurance with a 72-yard touchdown run that made it 28-7.

Earlier in the game, Haarberg had a long touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty. In total, three touchdowns in this game were negated on penalties: two for Nebraska and one for Louisiana Tech.

A lightning delay halted the game with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter.

After the delay, Louisiana Tech got on the board one more time when Jack Turner connected with Cyrus Allen for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 28-14.

Near the end of the game, Isaac Gifford intercepted Turner to seal the win for the Huskers.