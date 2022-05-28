Watch
Servais earns 800th win as Creighton baseball beats Xavier at BIG EAST Tournament

Posted at 10:29 PM, May 27, 2022
MASON, Ohio (KMTV) — Creighton baseball's Ed Servais earned his 800th win as a head coach as the Jays beat Xavier, 6-5, on Friday night in the first round of the BIG EAST Tournament.

Conference Co-Player of the Year Alan Roden drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI triple in the bottom of the 7th as CU never trailed after that.

Creighton will now take on top-seed UCONN on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m for a spot in the league title game.

