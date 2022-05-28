Servais earns 800th win as Creighton baseball beats Xavier at BIG EAST Tournament

MASON, Ohio (KMTV) — Creighton baseball's Ed Servais earned his 800th win as a head coach as the Jays beat Xavier, 6-5, on Friday night in the first round of the BIG EAST Tournament.

This is Awesome: Congratulations to @gocreighton’s Ed Servais on his 800th career win as a head coach! He gets the game ⚾️ tonight. @CU_Baseball x #BIGEASTbase pic.twitter.com/H9yUNFt2xJ — BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) May 28, 2022

Conference Co-Player of the Year Alan Roden drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI triple in the bottom of the 7th as CU never trailed after that.

Alan Roden gives Creighton its first lead of the game with an RBI triple to right!! pic.twitter.com/PkNEVgGzAW — Creighton Baseball (@CU_Baseball) May 28, 2022

Creighton will now take on top-seed UCONN on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m for a spot in the league title game.