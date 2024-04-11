SIBLING RIVALRY: Two sets of soccer sisters split between Gretna, Gretna East

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — London and Sonora De Fini and Addy and Kenna Walker were all on Gretna's state championship team last year.

Now, the sisters are split.

Seniors London and Addy stayed at Gretna, while Sonora and Kenna went to Gretna East.

"I wanted to start here my junior year and have that time up until my senior year," Sonora said.

"I decided that I kind of wanted to play, get a lot of minutes, and I knew coming here there’d be a good opportunity for me," Kenna said.

And all four admit it's been an adjustment not having their sister on the pitch.

"I’ve just always grown up around London," Sonora said. "Because we’re so close in age that I always had the opportunity to play with her so it’s definitely been different."

"She’s always up top, center forward and I’m always passing her the ball and stuff and she’s always making great plays," London said. "So it’s definitely pretty weird not having her on the field. I definitely miss her."

"I’m just glad we got to play a year together before she (Kenna) left, but yeah it was kind of wild," Addy said.

"We both played center back together so I felt really comfortable there with her (Addy)," Kenna said. "And I knew she had my back so I kind of miss that a little bit."

The all-important question of course is what's it like at home?

"I feel like we try not to talk about it because we do have a competitive side," Sonora said with a laugh. "But we’re nice to each other."

"We’re mostly like ‘oh you’re game’s this day, I’ll go support you,'" London said. "We’re very supportive of each other."

"We both get pretty into it sometimes but we’re both still supportive of each other and our wins," Addy said.

All that was put aside in the Metro semifinal, where Gretna East won 4-3 in a shootout.

Now both teams are working for a spot at state: the Griffins in Class B, and the Dragons are aiming for four Class A titles in a row.

"It is kind of hard just because a lot of us haven’t started varsity before," Addy said. "This is my first year for example. So it’s kind of crazy but I’m just hoping we can make it happen again."