Single-session tickets to U.S. curling trials now available

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, United States' Becca Hamilton releases the stone during a match against Switzerland in the Women's World Curling Championship in Beijing. When action in his game at the U.S. Olympic curling trials is in a lull, Matt Hamilton admits he takes a peek at the adjacent sheet of ice to see how his sister Becca is faring. Matt and Becca Hamilton of McFarland, Wisconsin, are competing this week at the U.S. Olympic curling trials in Omaha, Nebraska, for spots on the men’s and women’s teams that will compete in the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Becca Hamilton
Posted at 10:57 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 12:01:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Sports Commission announced that single-session tickets to the U.S. Men's and Women's Olympic Team Trials for Curling are available for purchase on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.

The trials begin on Nov. 12 and run through Nov. 21. Single-session tickets range from $10 to $20 and tickets to the championship days can be purchased for $40 to $50.

All-session tickets can also be purchased for those who don't want to miss any of the action.

The top six men’s and women’s curling teams from across the nation compete at Baxter Arena for a chance to represent the U.S. during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Tickets can be purchased online with Ticketmaster: ticketmaster.com

The curling trials schedule can be found on the Omaha Sports Commission website: omahasports.org/curlingtrials

