Single-session tickets to U.S. curling trials now available

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Sports Commission announced that single-session tickets to the U.S. Men's and Women's Olympic Team Trials for Curling are available for purchase on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.

The trials begin on Nov. 12 and run through Nov. 21. Single-session tickets range from $10 to $20 and tickets to the championship days can be purchased for $40 to $50.

All-session tickets can also be purchased for those who don't want to miss any of the action.

RELATED: American hopefuls for Winter Olympics must be vaccinated

The top six men’s and women’s curling teams from across the nation compete at Baxter Arena for a chance to represent the U.S. during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Tickets can be purchased online with Ticketmaster: ticketmaster.com

The curling trials schedule can be found on the Omaha Sports Commission website: omahasports.org/curlingtrials