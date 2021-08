OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — David Skinns was delivering meals for DoorDash during the pandemic in the spring of 2020. On Sunday, Skinns delivered his dream come true earning a spot on the PGA Tour after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Elkhorn. It's the 2nd time Skinns has won the event along with the title in 2018.

Skinns shot 14-under for the tournament winning by one shot over Jared Wolfe & Marty Dou.