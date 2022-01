OMAHA (KMTV) — The Omaha Skutt Catholic boys' and girls' basketball teams earned a pair of big road wins on Friday.

The #1 Skyhawks boys beat #2 Omaha Roncalli in overtime, 65-61.

Meanwhile, the #3 Skutt girls beat #1 Elkhorn North, 63-54.

Click on the video above to see the highlights.