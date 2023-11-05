Skutt Catholic wins 9th volleyball state title in a row; Papio falls to Lincoln Southwest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Skutt Catholic Skyhawks won their 9th state volleyball title in a row Saturday night, defeating Norris in straight sets in the Class B final at the Devaney Center.
In Class A, Papillion-La Vista's road to the final ended in heartbreak, as Lincoln Southwest swept the Monarchs 3-0.
Here is a full list of state champions by class:
Class A: Lincoln Southwest
Class B: Skutt Catholic
Class C1: Minden
Class C2: Lincoln Lutheran
Class D1: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Class D2: Overton