Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Skutt Catholic wins 9th volleyball state title in a row; Papio falls to Lincoln Southwest

Skutt Catholic volleyball Class B final 2023
KMTV
Skutt Catholic volleyball Class B final 2023
Posted at 10:57 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 23:57:24-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Skutt Catholic Skyhawks won their 9th state volleyball title in a row Saturday night, defeating Norris in straight sets in the Class B final at the Devaney Center.

In Class A, Papillion-La Vista's road to the final ended in heartbreak, as Lincoln Southwest swept the Monarchs 3-0.

Here is a full list of state champions by class:

Class A: Lincoln Southwest
Class B: Skutt Catholic
Class C1: Minden
Class C2: Lincoln Lutheran
Class D1: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Class D2: Overton

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings