Skutt Catholic wins 9th volleyball state title in a row; Papio falls to Lincoln Southwest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Skutt Catholic Skyhawks won their 9th state volleyball title in a row Saturday night, defeating Norris in straight sets in the Class B final at the Devaney Center.

In Class A, Papillion-La Vista's road to the final ended in heartbreak, as Lincoln Southwest swept the Monarchs 3-0.

Here is a full list of state champions by class:

Class A: Lincoln Southwest

Class B: Skutt Catholic

Class C1: Minden

Class C2: Lincoln Lutheran

Class D1: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Class D2: Overton