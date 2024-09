The 2nd ranked Nebraska volleyball team was upset by unranked SMU on Tuesday night in Dallas in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21 & 25-18.

The Big Red was abysmal at the service line with 11 errors and just one ace. The Mustangs held the Huskers to just .181 hitting on the night.

The Huskers fall to 3-1 on the season.

NU hosts The Citadel on Thursday at 6 PM.