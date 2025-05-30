OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In track you're racing against other runners and the clock.

What if I told you two local athletes competed against each other this year without ever being in the same race?

That might sound confusing, but it's a unique dynamic that shattered state records and has taken Nebraska high school running to a new level.

Standout runners Gonzalez, Lofquest challenge each other without being in same race

Fremont’s Juan Gonzalez and Gretna East’s Braden Lofquest did not race each other on the track this spring, but ran similar times in the 1600 meters.

In early May, Braden broke Juan’s all-class record, then Juan took it back at a different meet less than an hour later.

The two will face off at the “Night of Stars” meet at Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday, aiming for personal bests in the mile.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fremont's Juan Gonzalez and Gretna East's Braden Lofquest never lined up next to each other, but still the two went head-to-head all season.

"Obviously we want to be better than each other,” Gonzalez said. “It's obviously not something we hide."

"It's always like I see his times go down, which drives me to push my time down even further,” Lofquest said.

Here's what happened on May 6:

Braden ran a 4:06 1600 at the Eastern Midland Conference meet, breaking Juan's all-class record of 4:08.

Less than an hour later, Juan ran a 4:03, reclaiming the record.

"I had 30 minutes to be happy, then I saw that and… not be mad about it but just want to keep pushing just 30 minutes after I ran,” Lofquest said. “It's good motivation to have someone like that in the state."

"It's a weird situation,” Gonzalez said. “Like how does someone you don't even race push you like that? But it's really special. I mean it's something you don't really see in Nebraska that often."

At state, Braden ran 4:18 to win Class B and Juan ran 4:11 to win Class A.

Saturday night they're finally going toe-to-toe in the mile at Nebraska Wesleyan's “Night of Stars” meet.

"I had that in the back of my head, so I was like we'll get a fast time there under four,” Lofquest said at the state meet.

And they want to put on a show.

"We'll go have some fun after state, run some fast times together possibly,” Gonzalez said. “Just really put Nebraska on the map."

And they're taking their talents to the Division I level this fall: Juan is headed to Oregon to run for the Ducks, while Braden is headed east to run for Duke.