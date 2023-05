OMAHA (KMTV) — Elkhorn North repeated as the Class B state baseball champion on Friday in Omaha, while Lincoln East became the first Class A champion from Lincoln since 1977.

The Wolves hung on to edge Norris, 2-1, while the Spartans knocked off last year's champ Millard West, 3-2, in ten innings.

Malcolm also claimed its first ever state baseball title with a 3-1 win over Omaha Roncalli.

Click on the video above to watch the highlights!