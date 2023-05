OMAHA (KMTV) — Defending Class B Elkhorn North won its first game in shutout fashion, while Beatrice, Norris & Elkhorn also earned wins on day one of the state baseball tournament.

Meanwhile, in the first year of Class C state baseball, 7th seed Omaha Roncalli shut out 2nd seed Plattsmouth, 7-0, and Platteview picked up its first ever win at state.

