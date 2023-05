OMAHA (KMTV) — Millard West & Elkhorn North will get a chance to defend their respective state baseball titles, while Omaha Roncalli rallied to advance to the Class C final.

The Wildcats beat Grand Island, 5-1, in an elimination game while the Wolves edged out Omaha Gross, 3-2.

The Crimson Pride, meanwhile, came back from 4-2 down in the 7th to claim a 5-4 victory.

Click on the video above to watch the highlights!