Posted at 10:39 PM, May 09, 2022

OMAHA (KMTV) — Highlights from day one of the Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, which featured the Class A girls' quarterfinals: -Gretna 2 Elkhorn South 1 (OT) -Omaha Marian 5 Lincoln Pius X 3 -Lincoln Southeast 1 Omaha Westside 0 (OT) ALSO WATCH: Elkhorn North baseball advances to state tourney for 1st time

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.