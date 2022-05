Posted at 11:18 PM, May 10, 2022

OMAHA (KMTV) — State Soccer Day #2 Highlights: Class A Boys' Quarterfinals 5/10/22: -Omaha Westside 1 Creighton Prep 0 (SO) -Omaha Bryan 3 Papillion-LV South 2 (SO) -Gretna 4 Millard South 1

