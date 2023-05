OMAHA (KMTV) — The Gretna boys will meet Creighton Prep for the Class A crown, while the Gretna girls are also going back to the championship match.

The Dragons defeated Papio South, 6-1, while the Junior Jays beat Lincoln Southwest, 2-1.

The Gretna girls held off Westside, 1-0.

