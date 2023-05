OMAHA (KMTV) — The top two seeds easily advanced on Wednesday in the Class B boys' quarterfinals at the state soccer tournament in Omaha as Bennington & Skutt Catholic cruised in their openers.

The #1 seed Badgers stayed unbeaten with 6-1 win over Conestoga, while the Skyhawks shut out Elkhorn North, 9-0.

