OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton Prep & the Omaha Skutt Catholic boys' soccer teams took home the hardware on Tuesday night in downtown Omaha on the final night of the season.

The Junior Jays hung on to beat Gretna, 2-1, while the Skyhawks soared to a 3-1 win over Bennington to win their 4th straight state title.

