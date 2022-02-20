State Wrestling Finals Highlights 2/19/22

OMAHA (KMTV) — It was a Championship Saturday unlike any other at the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Omaha.

We begin at 100 pounds where Bennington's Maycee Peacher becomes the first girl in NSAA history to earn gold after the freshman earned a first period pin.

Another freshman finishing 1st: Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson as the 107 pounder pinned her way to a perfect 43-0 season.

Twin sister Alexis also taking home a title winning the 120 pound crown.

Zoey Barber is going home with gold. The Plattsmouth freshman picking up the 114 pound title.

In the girls 165 pound division, Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts capping off an undefeated season with a 12-to-5 decision in the final.

And Omaha Westside's Regan Rossetter also now an undefeated state champ after pinning her way to the girls' 126 pound title to finish the year 42-0.

Class A Boys 106 pounds: Papillion-La Vista's Tyler Durden wins his first state title earning a 2-nothing win in the final and he's flipping out about it.

Another 1st time champ: Miles Anderson of Millard South. The Patriots' junior beating a previously unbeaten wrestler this season to bring home gold.

At 138, all eyes on Garrett Grice. The Bellevue East senior becoming just the 35th wrestler in state history to win four titles. Grice winning 25-to-10 less than a year after his father passed away.

Make it two Nebraska state titles for Papio's Nick Hamilton. The Monarchs' senior now with three total after winning one in Iowa a couple years ago.

Joel Adams ended up on top of the medal stand for the 2nd time as the Millard South junior captured the 145 pound crown.

Twice is also nice for his Patriots' teammate Tyler Antoniak. The 152 pounder pinning his way to a 2nd state title in his final match for Millard South.

At 170, Antrell Taylor pulled the trifecta. As the Millard South senior & future Husker captured his 3rd state title while also helping the Pats to their 4th straight team championship.

At 182, Millard West's Noah Blair held on for a 2-1 decison in his final.

At 195, Omaha North's Tyler Stewart won his 2nd state championship.

And at 285, fellow Viking & Husker football offeree Tyson Terry became the first freshman ever in state history to win the heavyweight division.

Class B 113, Bennington's Kael Lauridsen will get a chance to four-peat next year after pinning his way to a 3rd state crown on Saturday.

His younger brother, Kyler, also coming through with a title with a 5-3 overtime victory at 126.

Another Badger bringing home gold, Connor Ritonya as the 120 pound junior earned a 7-1 win.

A-J Parrish also placing 1st for Bennington as the junior beat out a previously unbeaten wrestler this season at 138.

Omaha Skutt Catholic's Adam Kruse claiming the crown at 145 with a 2-to-one win in the final.

At 160, senior Charlie Power knocks off a previously unbeaten grappler to win gold for Blair.

Finally, at 195, Luke MacDonald capped off Bennington's first team title in 35 years with 2nd state championship.