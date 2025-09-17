STILL PERFECT! #1 Nebraska volleyball knocks off #18 Creighton in five-set thriller

OMAHA (KMTV) — The #1 Nebraska volleyball team is still undefeated after being #18 Creighton on Tuesday night in a five-set thriller in Omaha.

The following is from Nebraska Athletics:

he No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team went on the road and picked up a 3-2 (25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-9) victory at No. 18 Creighton on Tuesday night at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The official attendance for the match at CHI Health Center Omaha was 17,675, an NCAA record for an indoor regular-season match.

The Huskers improved to 9-0 on the season heading into their final non-conference match against Arizona on Saturday. Creighton dropped to 5-5, though all five losses are to ranked teams.

Harper Murray had 17 kills and 10 digs, while Virginia Adriano sparked the Big Red with 13 kills on .320 hitting with a pair of aces. Andi Jackson chipped in 13 kills on .400 hitting with four blocks. Taylor Landfair added 12 kills, and Rebekah Allick had seven kills.

Bergen Reilly recorded 43 assists and 19 digs. Reilly moved to No. 6 in school history in career assists in the rally scoring era, passing Rachel Holloway. Olivia Mauch had a career-high 16 digs.

