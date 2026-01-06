STILL PERFECT! #10 Nebraska men's basketball beats Ohio State on road

COLUMBUS (KMTV) — The 10th-ranked Nebraska men's basketball team hung on beat Ohio State on the road Monday night, 72-69.

The Huskers improved to 15-0 overall, 4-0 in Big Ten play.

NU plays at Indiana on Saturday at 11 AM on BTN.

Postgame Notes* - Nebraska was ranked 10th in the AP Poll and 11th in the coaches poll on Monday. It marked NU’s highest AP ranking since Feb. 28, 1966, when the Huskers were ranked ninth.

* - Nebraska improved to 15-0 on the season and 4-0 in the Big Ten, extending the program’s best start in school history

* - Nebraska has now won 19 straight games dating back to the 2025 College Basketball Crown

* - Nebraska improves to 9-22 all-time against Ohio State with wins in five of the last seven meetings dating back to March 1, 2022

* - Tonight marked NU’s first win as a top-10 team since a 79-69 win over Kansas State on March 1, 1966.

* - Nebraska improved to 4-0 in Big Ten play for the first time in school history (2011-12 to present) and 4-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1975-76 team started 4-0 in the Big Eight Conference.

*-Nebraska had its 17th double-figure run of the season with a 12-0 spurt in the first half

*-Freshman Braden Frager led NU with 15 points off the bench. It was the third time he led NU in scoring and his ninth double-figure performance off the bench

*-Nebraska outscored OSU’s bench 22-0.

*- Sam Hoiberg led NU with nine rebounds, the third time he topped NU in boards this season. Hoiberg has grabbed 9 or more rebounds in two of the last three games. He also had four assists to one turnover and went 2-4 from 3-point range to match his season high.

*-Nebraska out-rebounded Ohio State, 38-29 and allowed just two second-chance points

*-Nebraska improves to 4-0 in games decided by one possession with three of those away from home.

