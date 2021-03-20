SURVIVE & ADVANCE! Creighton hangs on to beat UC Santa Barbara in NCAA Tournament opener

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team survived its first round NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday against UC Santa Barbara, 63-62.

Christian Bishop's two free throws gave the Jays the lead for good with 16 seconds remaining. It's the first time CU has won a first round NCAA Tournament game in seven years.

Marcus Zegarowski scored a game-high 17 points while Bishop added 15.

The 5th seeded Bluejays will play 13th seed Ohio, which upset 4th seed Virginia 62-58, on Monday at 5:10 p.m. Central at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on TNT (Cox Cable Ch. 36 in Omaha).