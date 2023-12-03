SWEEPING INTO THE SWEET SIXTEEN: Creighton volleyball beats Minnesota in straight sets

OMAHA (KMTV) — For the first time in program history, Creighton volleyball advanced out of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament as hosts, as the Bluejays beat Minnesota 3-0 Saturday to head to the round of 16.

Norah Sis led the way with a match-high 16 kills, followed closely by Ava Martin with 15.

Kendra Wait notched 44 assists and a team-best 17 digs.

Creighton extends its win streak to 17, all but one of those were sweeps.

The Jays will travel to Pittsburgh to face Louisville in the next round.