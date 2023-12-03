Watch Now
SWEEPING INTO THE SWEET SIXTEEN: Creighton volleyball beats Minnesota in straight sets

Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 23:11:57-05

OMAHA (KMTV) — For the first time in program history, Creighton volleyball advanced out of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament as hosts, as the Bluejays beat Minnesota 3-0 Saturday to head to the round of 16.

Norah Sis led the way with a match-high 16 kills, followed closely by Ava Martin with 15.

Kendra Wait notched 44 assists and a team-best 17 digs.

Creighton extends its win streak to 17, all but one of those were sweeps.

The Jays will travel to Pittsburgh to face Louisville in the next round.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
