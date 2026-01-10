SWEET 16-0! Nebraska men's basketball rallies at Indiana to stay undefeated

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KMTV) — The 10th ranked Nebraska men's basketball team rallied from 16 points down in the 2nd half to beat Indiana, 83-77, on Saturday to stay undefeated on the season improving to 16-0.

The Huskers improved to 5-0 in Big Ten play, the first time the program has started 5-0 in league play since 1965-66. Jamarques Lawrence scored a career-high 27 points.

Nebraska's winning streak is now at a nation's best 20 straight that dates back to last season.

NU hosts former Creighton coach Dana Altman & the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday at 8 PM.