SWEET SIXTEEN BOUND: Nebraska volleyball sweeps Missouri to advance in NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball continued its dominance Saturday at the Devaney Center, sweeping Missouri 3-0 to advance to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Merritt Beason led the Huskers with 12 kills, followed by Ally Batenhorst with seven.

Bekka Allick added on a team-high eight blocks.

Nebraska will host the regional rounds, which begin on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Huskers will play Georgia Tech. The winner of that match will face the winner of Arkansas vs. Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 9.