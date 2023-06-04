Terence 'Bud' Crawford confident before July fight with Errol Spence Jr.

OMAHA (KMTV) — Despite success in his career so far, three-division world champion Terence 'Bud' Crawford said he still has something to prove in his July 29 fight with Errol Spence Jr.

At his send off party in Omaha on Saturday, he said he's looking to prove his doubters wrong.

"They said I wasn't going to make it," he said. "They said I won't be where I'm at. And, you know, I believed in myself from day one, and I'm here now just to prove everyone wrong that said I wasn't gonna be where I'm at, and I'm a living testimony."

Crawford also said he's highly self-motivated, and is confident he'll win the fight, one of the most anticipated in recent history.

The fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view on July 29.