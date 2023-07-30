Terence 'Bud' Crawford wins undisputed welterweight title in ninth-round TKO

LAS VEGAS (KMTV) — It's official: Terence 'Bud' Crawford is the undisputed welterweight champion.

He beat Errol Spence, Jr. in a ninth-round TKO on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Crawford continually landed punches, and Spence Jr. was not returning them in the end before the referee ended the fight.

After getting a feel for each other in the first round, the tempo picked up a bit in the second when Crawford secured a knockdown on a jab late in the round.

He maintained the intensity in the next few rounds, targeting Spence’s face which was bleeding by the fourth round.

Crawford kept it going, knocking Spence down twice in the seventh round, one right before the bell.