TERRY DOES IT ALL: Omaha North wrestler wins third state title, also excels at football

OMAHA (KMTV) — A three-time wrestling state champ has his sights set on football in college.



Tyson Terry excels in two sports at Omaha North: wrestling and football.

The junior won his third state wrestling title at the 2024 NSAA championships.

He's committed to Nebraska for football.

Omaha North junior Tyson Terry dominates on the wrestling mat and on the football field.

He just won his third state title at heavyweight and is committed to play football for Matt Rhule at Nebraska.

Even with all his early success, Terry has no plans of slowing down.

Three down, one to go for Omaha North’s Tyson Terry.

“I love having that target on my back,” Terry said. “It gives me something to work for, it gives me something in the room to always keep progressing. There’s always another level to reach. It’s awesome just to have another undefeated season and win another state title.”

Not only was he unbeaten this season, he hasn’t lost at all on the mat in high school.

Sounds a little bit like current Nebraska football standout and now wrestler Nash Hutmacher, right?

Will Terry take the same route at NU?

“Just football at Nebraska right now,” he said. “There’s been a little consideration, but I don’t know if I’ll be doing like Nash. But it’s so, so cool just to see him wake up in the morning, go have wrestling workouts then football back to wrestling.”

Even though wrestling season is after football season, Terry still feels the benefits of his grappling on the gridiron.

“O-line and D-line it helps me a ton,” He said. “Just having more hip power, my leverage with my arms and everything. It’s just small things like that, having footwork, it all plays a crucial role.”

And he says those small things in training will continue to set him apart.

“You’re the top guy, everybody’s trying to beat you, everybody’s goal is to beat you, you know, end the streak,” he said. “Whatever it is, that just gives me more motivation to work harder.”

And in case you’re curious, Terry’s exact record on the mat: 136-0.