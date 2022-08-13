Texas transfers Thompson, Washington reconnect at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is continuing to work on his chemistry with the wide receivers. He already has one connection in fellow former Texas transfer Marcus Washington.

The two were roommates the night before games last season and are now glad to be back on the same team.

"When he first got here it was funny because we'd have plays and we'd have stuff that we do," said Thompson. "I'd give him a signal or a play that's not Nebraska but like the old Texas play. It's just nice to be able to have that experience and that camaraderie with Marcus."

"I kind of feel like he's (Casey) got something to prove," said Washington. "He's just been locked in, real hard working that's been the same. That's always been him and he's always taken the mental side of the game very seriously and so I look forward to seeing him play this season."

The Huskers face Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in the season opener on August 27.

