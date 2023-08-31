'That was a spectacle of spectacles': The impact Nebraska Volleyball Day had on fans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 92,003 fans came to Memorial Stadium to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event known as Nebraska Volleyball Day. Now, fans are reflecting on the historic day and what it means to them.

"That was a spectacle of spectacles. It was … you know, it was awesome. It does, and I would love to watch the replay just because I don't mind getting the goosebumps all over again," said Deb Grafentin, the director and coach at The Volleyball Academy.

Jolene Cvetas has lived in Nebraska for 50 years and visited Memorial Stadium for the first time for the event.

"I'm so excited that it was to see a female group of women get out there and really go at it," she said.

Grafentin said the event will go beyond opening doors for other women's sports, giving young girls, like Jessica Belitz's daughter, something to dream about.

"It's a great experience to be able to show her the possibilities in life and see, you know, what you're able to do and what women are capable of in the big picture of things," said Belitz, who attended Volleyball Day with her daughter.

With momentum for women's sports and the world record for a women's sporting event, the recognition is appreciated.

"If you're an athlete, you've competed, you've worked hard. If you're a coach, if you've been in those moments, it does, it kinda tugs at the heartstrings," said Grafentin.

Fawn Herndon, who watched the event while working, saw a moment beyond the stadium.

"I've been leading my Girl Scout troop for the past 12 years and constantly, you know building courage and character and commitment for them. So examples like this just show them that they can be anything that they want to be," she said.

