'The Camp' before fall camp: Husker, Elkhorn South alum Brown hosts annual camp

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — It wasn’t long ago when Husker wide receiver Elliot Brown was attending football camps at Elkhorn South.

Now, he’s been hosting his own for three years.

“It means a lot to me because I was the kid out here working, sweating, trying to get to where I’m at now,” Brown said. “So if I can show to the kids if I can do it, they can 100% do it with hard work and having that dream to be able to get to where they want to be.”

Some of his Nebraska teammates, like running back Gabe Ervin Jr. are helping out.

“These kids bring me energy,” Ervin said. “They make me young again. They kind of humble me with the age, and I just love bringing them up, teaching them all about football.”

“[My teammates] love doing it, they love getting out here working with the kids, hanging out and having a good time,” Brown said. “I can’t be more thankful for these guys coming here and hanging out.”

While the kids learn about football on the field, Brown and Ervin Jr. also want them to apply those lessons off the gridiron.

“Have the ‘What’s next?’ mentality like Coach Rhule always has,” Ervin Jr. said. “A lot of the kids when they make a mistake, they kind of get down on it. Just try to have a short time memory and just forget about it. Just have fun. Play the sport that you love, and everybody’s been doing a great job of that right now.”

Of course they both said it’s important to keep things fun too.

For themselves as Huskers nine days away from fall camp on July 31, but also for the kids who are aspiring to get there one day.

“I love doing this stuff. Kids are so much fun,” Brown said. “Getting out here and just messing around with them, putting them through drills, they think it’s fun, hanging out with Husker football players, but for all of us it’s out here just having fun just doing what we love.”