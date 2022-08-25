The logistics of getting 180 people to Ireland requires Husker equipment managers to be on their game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Packing for any trip is a science. Imagine making sure about 180 people are set for Ireland. The task, so large, that Nebraska's three full-time equipment managers and 18 student managers have worked for over a year to prepare.

"Don't they just need their uniform and stuff like that? And it's like, well, there's a lot more that goes into what we actually have to pack," said Kyle Kotrous, assistant equipment manager.

From what's needed for gameday, to what's needed before and after the game -- including practice equipment, which the Huskers don't need for regular road games — getting and staying organized is an undertaking. And being out of the country requires Kotrous and his colleagues to pack backups of anything that can break.

The crew, which has never traveled with the Huskers internationally before, must account for and weigh every item.

"If this was a bowl game, we could just go throw whatever we wanted on the truck — take it with us. Here, we're having to turn in a manifest," said Jay Terry, head equipment manager.

Faithful to their plan, the group loaded approximately 16,000 pounds onto a 52-foot trailer with 'GO BIG RED' splashed on its side.

"We've got it separated by hotel and stadium," Kotrous explained. "When we get there, there'll be a truck to take the hotel stuff to the hotel and another truck to take the stadium stuff to the stadium."

But first, the trailer was driven from Lincoln to Chicago. Then, unloaded for security and flown by game sponsor, Aer Lingus, to Dublin — arriving 24 hours ahead of the team.

