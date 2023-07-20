The Nebraska Pro Volleyball team finally has a name

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Pro Volleyball gives fans something to look forward to. After naming their President, Diane Mendenhall and home court, CHI Health Center, it was time to reveal a name for the Omaha-based team.

"Today, we have a historic moment in the naming of the first major league women's volleyball franchise sports team here in Nebraska," said Mendenhall.

"We are the Omaha Supernovas."

After looking at over 3000 name suggestions from fans around the world, the Omaha team chose Supernovas because they believe it embodies who they are.

"The supernova itself is an explosion, right, and that's really what this season, this league is all about," said former Nebraska volleyball player and now Supernova player, Gina Mancuso-Prososki.

Nebraska Pro Volleyball said the Omaha team will be a shining light within a league full of stars.

"When we built our team, we built it around former Olympians, collegiate All-Americans, players that have played professionally overseas for many years, we have players that are on the current USA National team," said Supernova coach, Shelton Collier.

While the public heard the name of the new team for the first time, so did all 12 Nebraska Pro volleyball players.

"I think it's amazing, I got goosebumps watching the video. It has a great message behind it and I think it represents our team really well," said Natalia Valentin-Anderson.

Nebraska is ready for a supernova of a first season. To get season tickets, fans can go online at www.supernovas.com and make a $100 deposit.

This will secure their spot in line for season tickets when they become available in January.

