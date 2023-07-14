The Omaha Pro Volleyball team announces venue and new president Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Nebraska, many natives live and breathe sports including football and volleyball. A new pro volleyball team is coming to Omaha and, on Thursday morning, the team made some big announcements.

Starting in 2024, the first eight teams that are part of the Pro Volleyball Federation will kick off their seasons. But before they get started, the teams have to finalize their rosters, staff and more.

In Omaha on Thursday, the team announced its new president as well as where it will be playing.

"To pay this opportunity forward to these phenomenal female athletes, but also the community — all the people of Nebraska — this is tremendous," said Dianne Mendenhall, the new president of the Nebraska Pro Volleyball team.

Mendenhall is known as a volleyball leader in the state. Originally from Ogallala, she was among of the first female athletes to benefit from Title IX.

"Little girls in Ogallala can dream of playing in high school, they can dream of playing in college and now — they can dream of playing professionally in the state of Nebraska," she said.

After coaching for several years, Mendenhall worked for Husker athletics as the Director of Operations for Nebraska Volleyball. Now, she continues her love for volleyball here in Omaha.

More specifically, at CHI Health Center: the biggest venue in all of Nebraska and the new home of the pro volleyball team.

"If you want little girls — your little girls, your grandchild, your nieces — to be able to have the opportunities that little boys in this country have, we need to get out here and support this program," said Creighton Volleyball Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth.

The team will play 24 games, 12 at home and 12 away starting in February. Schedule details will be released as the final teams are announced.

The team is planning on selling out all 12 of those home games, so fans are encouraged to sign up for ticket alerts when they become available next Thursday. The team will also announce its name next Thursday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.