Tickets for Nebraska volleyball Red-White scrimmage on sale Thursday

Posted at 4:45 PM, Jul 13, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Tickets for the Nebraska volleyball team's annual Red-White scrimmage will go on sale this Thursday July 15 at 10 a.m. The NU athletic department sent out the following info:

The Huskers will host their annual scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Tickets can be purchased for $10 online at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the ticket office or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online for the best chance at securing seats quickly.

Tickets for all Nebraska Athletic events – including the Red-White Scrimmage – are mobile tickets only. For more information on mobile ticketing, visit huskers.com/gomobile.

