Travis Kelce, brother Jason set to square off on game’s biggest stage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone make sure the Kelce family has tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

With wins by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, brothers Travis and Jason Kelce will square off on the game’s biggest stage.

Kelce finished the AFC Championship Game with seven catches for 78 yards and one touchdown.

The matchup marks the first time a pair of brothers will play against each other in a Super Bowl.

The brothers’ mom, Donna Kelce, has turned into a social media celebrity during her sons’ NFL careers, documenting her travels in trying to see as many games as possible.

While the next one might be a little easier to get to, good luck trying to pick a team to cheer for!

—