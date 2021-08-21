Trev Alberts' contract details released by University of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Contract details for new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts were released on Friday.

Alberts' annual base salary of $800,000 was already announced on the day he was hired back in July.

Alberts gets a $100,000 bonus if the Huskers win the Big Ten football title & a $150,000 bonus if they win the College Football Playoff.

Nebraska's new A.D. also receives a $500,000 bonus if he's still in the position on July 18, 2026.

That's still less than half of what former NU AD Bill Moos' retention bonus was.

Alberts can also earn up to $110,000 in bonuses for NU's Academic Progress rate and $220,000 for the school finishing in the Top 15 of the Director's Cup standings, which calculates every school's result in every sport.