Two Huskers, Schwellenbach & Povich, picked on day two of Major League Baseball Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Two Huskers pitchers, Spencer Schwellenbach and Cade Povich were picked on day two of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Schwellenbach was selected in the 2nd round (59th overall) by the Atlanta Braves, while Povich was picked in the 3rd round (98th overall) by the Minnesota Twins.

It's the first time two Huskers have been picked in the first three rounds since 2005 when Alex Gordon was taken 2nd overall by the Royals and Brian Duensing was drafted in the 3rd round by the Twins.

Schwellenbach is the highest Husker to be drafted since Ryan Boldt was selected 53rd overall in the 2nd round of the 2016 draft.

The draft wraps up on Tuesday with rounds 11-20 starting at 11 a.m.