Union Omaha's Unified soccer team provides opportunities for competition on big stage

Union Omaha's unified soccer team combines athletes with and without intellectual disabilities.

Players sign contracts and compete on the same professional field as Union Omaha.

This is the fourth season Union Omaha has partnered with Special Olympics Nebraska for this opportunity.

Union Omaha is entering its fourth season partnered with Special Olympics Nebraska to field a unified soccer team that combines athletes with intellectual disabilities and those without.

The team, which embodies the club's slogan "One Means All," gives players the opportunity to showcase their talents on at Werner Park after Union Omaha matches.

"It is amazing to watch their skills go up. To watch them today, it's like way up from where it was four years ago," Marla Grier, Union Omaha Unified Team coach said.

The unified team plays at Werner Park after select Union Omaha matches throughout the season, giving them the chance to compete on a professional field in front of enthusiastic fans.

"It's a lot of fun that we get to watch the professional team play, and then they get to watch us play," Jack Irwin, Union Omaha Unified Team defender, said.

Irwin has been on the team since its inception and has played soccer for 16 years.

"It's just so much fun to meet new people, play against different teams, and get to see all the fans," Irwin said.

The experience goes beyond just playing soccer. The athletes sign contracts just like professional players, making the experience even more special.

"They get this opportunity too. This is something really cool for them," Grier said.

Union Omaha General Manager Alexis Boulos notes how the community has embraced the unified team.

"Our fans have really adopted them as part of their team as well. Our supporter groups love to come and stay and watch," Boulos said.

Grier has witnessed remarkable progress both on and off the field.

"We always strive for... we really can't tell who has the disability," she said. "Sometimes I'll have people at the end of the game going 'I have no idea. They all play so well.' And that's one of the fun things to watch and see happen."

The benefits extend beyond soccer skills, fostering social connections and friendships.

"They come out, they're much more social now, they hang around with our partners and do things with our partners and they're definitely friends," Grier said.

For players like Irwin, the unified team represents something bigger than themselves.

"For me it's actually really important because you need to support the team and the fans too, so this is how this all comes together," Irwin said.

The unified team's next home match is August 9, immediately following Union Omaha's match against Chattanooga.

