Union Station shines in red, gold to honor Chiefs legend Len Dawson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The tributes for Chiefs legend Len Dawson continued on Wednesday night.

Officials at Union Station lit the building in red and gold to honor Dawson, who died early Wednesday morning.

Earlier Wednesday Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also took the time to remember Dawson.

“The Chiefs and the city of Kansas City have truly lost an icon,” Hunt said. “Len Dawson has been associated with the Chiefs organization for 60 years and his impact, both on and off the field, will be remembered by generations of pro football fans.”

Those that Dawson helped through his charitable work also said they would never forget him .

Jaleon Brown was the recipient of the Len Dawson scholarship in 2021.

"His legacy is always going to live on that, Lenny Dawson will not be forgotten," Brown said. "His impact on Kansas City was huge, and it's something that's never going to go away."

