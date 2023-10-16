UNO honors 2011 National Championship Wrestling Team

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska at Omaha honored the 2011 NCAA Division II National Championship wrestling team on Oct. 14.

The team was recognized for the first time at the Omaha Hockey vs. Niagara game. After the game, all Omaha University and UNO Wrestling Alumni were invited to a reunion at Sapp Fieldhouse.

The reunion reception included remarks from Vice Chancellor/Athletic Director Adrian Dowell and Chancellor Joanne Li.

Coach Mike Denney and Coach Ron Higdon were also in attendance.

"You know the last time we were in here in 2011, it was a whole different feeling. We actually couldn't get into here," said Coach Mike Denney. "This is healing. And it's going to take more maybe. But from our side of it, the people that were really responsible are no longer part of this. So it's a whole new... I can walk in and I don't feel any kind of weight of that."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.