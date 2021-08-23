VIDEO: Former Huskers hand out Blackshirts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, former Nebraska defensive players handed out Blackshirts to current Huskers.

A dozen Blackshirts were awarded: Ty Robinson, Ben Stille, Damien Daniels, Deontre Thomas, Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson, JoJo Domann, Caleb Tannor, Luke Reimer, Cam Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke & Deontai Williams.

NU athletic director Trev Alberts was one of the former players who awarded some of the coveted practice jerseys.

The Huskers visit Illinois to open the season on Saturday at noon on Fox.