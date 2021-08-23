VIDEO: Former Huskers hand out Blackshirts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, former Nebraska defensive players handed out Blackshirts to current Huskers.
A dozen Blackshirts were awarded: Ty Robinson, Ben Stille, Damien Daniels, Deontre Thomas, Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson, JoJo Domann, Caleb Tannor, Luke Reimer, Cam Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke & Deontai Williams.
NU athletic director Trev Alberts was one of the former players who awarded some of the coveted practice jerseys.
Honor those before you ☠️#blackshirts /// #thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/FSt8pIiI1v— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 23, 2021
The Huskers visit Illinois to open the season on Saturday at noon on Fox.