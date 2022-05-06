Vigness out as Creighton head softball coach after 29 years

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton softball is moving on from head coach Brent Vigness after 29 years of leading the program. CU sent out the following release:

Athletic Director Marcus Blossom announced a change in leadership within the Creighton softball program on Friday. Head coach Brent Vigness just completed his 29th season at the school and finished his Creighton career with a record of 819-637-3 in 29 years, including a 347-241-1 record in conference play.

“I am so grateful and appreciative that for the last 29 years I’ve been able to call Creighton University home,” said Vigness. “I have been blessed to work with outstanding co-workers, excellent assistant coaches and incredible student-athletes throughout my time as a Bluejay. It has my honor and a privilege to serve them.”

“We thank Brent for his 29 years of dedicated service to Creighton University and our softball program,” said Blossom. “He led our program to great success in the Missouri Valley Conference and we wish him well on the next chapter of his coaching career.”

Creighton finished the 2022 season 15-27 overall and 5-17 in the BIG EAST.

Under his guidance, Creighton won seven Missouri Valley Conference regular-season titles (1998, 1999, 2000, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013) and six Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles (1999, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010) while leading the Bluejays to seven NCAA Tournaments (1999, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010).

Vigness coached 10 CoSIDA Academic All-America honorees, three members of the Creighton Athletic Hall of Fame and one Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame inductee. Vigness also mentored four MVC Player of the Year and five MVC Pitcher of the Year recipients.

In addition, Vigness was a four-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year (1998, 2007, 2008, 2013).

Vigness was hired on June 18, 1993 and was one of just two softball coaches in program history, joining Creighton Athletics and NFCA Hall of Famer Mary Higgins (1977-93). He arrived in Omaha after leading Division II Assumption College to a 148-71-1 (.675) mark between 1989 and 1993.

Blossom said Creighton would conduct a national search to replace Vigness. Nicole Newman will serve as the program's interim head coach.

