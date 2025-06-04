Watch Now
VOTE: 3 News Now Sports Year End Awards Nominations

Cast your votes on X at the links below.
OMAHA (KMTV) — Here are the nominees and links to vote for the 3 News Now Sports Year End Awards.

Winners will be announced the week of June 9.

Male Athlete of the Year:

Juan Gonzalez, Fremont
Dylan Van Dyke, Skutt Catholic
Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington
Tyson Terry, Omaha North

VOTE HERE

Female Athlete of the Year:

Sonora DeFini, Gretna East
Alexis Jensen, Gretna
Molly Ladwig, Skutt Catholic
Lili Denton, St. Albert

VOTE HERE

Male Team of the Year: Nominations announced Thursday, June 5.

Female Team of the Year: Nominations announced Friday, June 6.

Coach of the Year: Nominations announced Saturday, June 7.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
