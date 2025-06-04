VOTE: 3 News Now Sports Year End Awards Nominations

OMAHA (KMTV) — Here are the nominees and links to vote for the 3 News Now Sports Year End Awards.
Winners will be announced the week of June 9.
Male Athlete of the Year:
Juan Gonzalez, Fremont
Dylan Van Dyke, Skutt Catholic
Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington
Tyson Terry, Omaha North
VOTE HERE
VOTE: Here are the nominees for the 3 News Now Male Athlete of the Year! @fhstigersports @SkuttCatholic @WeRBennington @OPS_NorthHigh— KMTV 3 News Now (@3NewsNowOmaha) June 3, 2025
Female Athlete of the Year:
Sonora DeFini, Gretna East
Alexis Jensen, Gretna
Molly Ladwig, Skutt Catholic
Lili Denton, St. Albert
VOTE HERE
✅ VOTE: Here are the nominees for the 3 News Now Female Athlete of the Year!@GEHSGriffins @GretnaDragonAD @SkuttCatholic @StAlbertSchools— KMTV 3 News Now (@3NewsNowOmaha) June 4, 2025
Male Team of the Year: Nominations announced Thursday, June 5.
Female Team of the Year: Nominations announced Friday, June 6.
Coach of the Year: Nominations announced Saturday, June 7.