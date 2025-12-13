Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BIG RED ROAD WIN: Jamarques Lawrence hits game-winner as Nebraska men's basketball beats #13 Illinois on road

Lawrence totaled 14 points in the win. Pryce Sandfort had a game-high 32 points, 26 of which came in the first half.
Craig Pessman/AP
Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic drives past Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team holds on to its undefeated record by a thread, as senior guard Jamarques Lawrence hits a game-winning three in the final seconds on the road at #13 Illinois.

The Huskers won 83-80 and move to 11-0 on the season.

Lawrence had 14 points in the win.

Pryce Sandfort played a major role as well, scoring a game-high and career-high 32 points, 26 of which were in the first half. That included a solo 11-0 run and the first 15 of Nebraska's points.

Illinois went on a 13-0 run at the end of the first half to tie it at 37 at the break.

The Huskers' 11-0 record marks their best start in program history, and they hold a 15-game winning streak extending back to last season.

