LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Before the Nebraska football team left for Ireland on Monday, Huskers head coach Scott Frost had some fun sliding down the hand rail on the steps at Memorial Stadium.

A camera caught the head coach before the Big Red took off for Dublin.

Coach is excited 😁 pic.twitter.com/ma09EnbGFR — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 22, 2022

Nebraska faces Northwestern on Saturday starting at 11:30 AM Central.