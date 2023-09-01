'We're not feeling sorry for ourselves: Matt Rhule shares thoughts after Husker Football's season-opening loss

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Football Head Coach Matt Rhule addressed the media after his debut game in Minneapolis.

The Huskers lost their season opener after the Gophers kicked a game-winning field goal in the last seconds of the game.

In the post-game press conference, Rhule offered sentiments of not letting the players get down on themselves and that this is only the first game of the season and fans should expect improvements.

"No one's gonna feel sorry for themselves, we're not feeling sorry for ourselves. It was a learning experience that we have to overcome," he said.

Nebraska will travel to Colorado for their next game on September 9.

