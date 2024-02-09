WINNING WAYS: Trio of Westside girls reach 100 wrestling victories

In just the third year of NCAA-sanctioned girls wrestling, three Omaha Westside athletes recently reached the 100-career win mark: senior Regan Rosseter, and juniors Piper Zatechka and Zoey Barber.

All three are hoping to win individual titles at state and contribute to a team state championship.

“I think it just shows that if you put girls on the same level as the boys, then we’re gonna reach the same accomplishments and we are that good,” Zatechka said. “Having girls hit it in only their third year wrestling is a super big deal for anybody. It just shows how much girls wrestling in Nebraska has developed.”

The Warriors are heading into state next week with some big time goals; Rosseter’s looking to finish her high school career with a three-peat.

“I have my coaches behind me, my teammates behind me, my whole family,” Rosseter said. “I just go out there, take it one match at a time and just do my thing.”

Barber, meanwhile, is going for her second individual title.

“I’m basically calling it my unfinished business because last year at state I did not place how I wanted to,” she said.

The Westside girls want the team title after a runner-up finish last year.

“We’ll always push each other to be better and to work harder no matter what,” Zatechka said.

A message they’re hoping to pass on to the next generation of wrestlers.

“Even my sisters come up to me and ask me for help with wrestling,” Rossester said. “I think that’s just pretty cool that I get to help them do the sport I love to do and help them achieve what they want to achieve.”

“With my club teammate girls and also our freshman girls… I try to inspire them to not fully give up on the sport,” Barber said. “Saying ‘You really can do this if you really put your mind to it.’”